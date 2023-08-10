Do Islamophobic attacks on holy book Quran trigger a domino effect?

The integration of rising far-right ideologies into mainstream politics in Europe is fueling an alarming increase in hate crimes. Attacks on specific groups by political leaders are fostering the normalization of hatred and the propagation of social intolerance. This situation invokes the question, "Do attacks on sacred symbols pave the way for larger-scale atrocities?"

The abhorrent acts targeting the Qur'an across various parts of Europe this year hold significant weight as hate crimes that require careful examination within a historical context.





These attacks, occurring in Western countries, are perceived as symbolic persecutions aimed not only at religious texts but also at the societal sensitivities.

These assaults on people's beliefs and cultural values evoke memories of dark historical episodes, such as the Jewish Holocaust.

The troubling events involving desecration of the Qur'an witnessed in various European cities throughout 2023 evoke strong parallels with significant events that followed similar actions in the past.





Experts pointed finger at that the escalation of attacks on sacred symbols might lead to grave repercussions, underscoring the urgency of preventative measures.

Lena Posner-Korosi, leader of the Jewish community in Sweden, asserts that "burning holy books like the Qur'an or the Torah is a hate crime."

Such actions bear profound significance as they hark back to Nazi policies during the Nazi era, which involved burning books authored by Jewish individuals.





Historical records reveal that starting from May 10, 1933, student groups influenced by the Nazis ignited bonfires to incinerate books deemed "non-German." These book-burning actions extended to include works by well-known Jewish, liberal, and leftist authors, particularly in university cities.

The ascent of far-right ideologies in Europe, the propagation of fascist ideologies within the political arena, and their integration into mainstream political parties are identified as driving factors behind the surge in hate crimes.

The emergence of far-right parties in governmental positions across multiple countries fosters the normalization of hate speech directed at specific groups, further exacerbating society's intolerance toward minority populations.





Reports from the European Commission highlight a growing trend of targeting individuals and groups based on shared characteristics such as race, ethnicity, language, and religion. In particular, the targeting of specific groups by certain political figures and parties contributes to the mainstreaming of hate speech and hate crimes in society.

This trend is evident in instances like the recent Qur'an burning incidents stirred by the leader of the Danish far-right party. These anti-Islamic provocations serve as poignant examples of the normalization of hatred.

Experts underscore the importance of understanding the historical context surrounding attacks on sacred symbols, such as the burning of the Qur'an.





They point out that similar actions in the past have culminated in widespread violence against minority and vulnerable segments of society. There is a concern that such events might set off a chain reaction, leading to systematic violence against specific groups.

Rashid Musa, former head of the Muslim Swedish Youth Organization, evaluates recent events with a historical perspective. "While Swedish authorities permit the burning of the Qur'an under the banner of freedom of expression, we must contextualize this event historically," he stressed. Highlighting the events in Bosnia during the 1990s, he suggests that such incidents could escalate violence.

Experts also warned the consequences of violent acts could escalate, posing a serious threat to Muslims residing in Europe and beyond. Thus, there is an urgent need to comprehend past painful experiences and take measures to prevent the recurrence of similar events.