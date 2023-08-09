Denmark tightens border checks due to Koran burnings for another week

Travellers crossing Denmark's borders with Germany and Sweden will continue to face ramped-up border checks for another week in the wake of recent Koran burnings and their security implications.



Denmark is extending its tightened border controls until at least August 17, the Danish Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday.



The increased deployment of Danish police at the borders with Germany and Sweden began last Thursday.



The move means that more people will have to show their passports or identity cards when entering Denmark.



The busiest border crossings at the German-Danish border in Padborg, Kruså and Frøslev are permanently staffed to conduct border checks.



In mid-May, Denmark relaxed border controls to make it easier for commuters to cross the border.



According to the ministry, the decision was made based on recommendations by the Danish domestic intelligence service PET.



"The recent Koran burnings are having an impact on the current threat level," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said on Wednesday.



"We are in a serious situation where we need continued tighter checks at Danish borders to counter the threats Denmark faces."



Several anti-Islamic protests involving the damaging and burning of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark have in recent months triggered protests in Muslim-majority countries and caused diplomatic troubles for the two Scandinavian nations.



The Koran burnings are carried out by small groups seeking to provoke Muslims. The protests fall under freedom of speech in both countries and have therefore not been banned.



However, the governments in Copenhagen and Stockholm are now assessing the extent to which such actions can be legally prohibited in certain cases.



