OIC CONVENES EMERGENCY MEETING OVER INSULTS TOWARDS QURAN

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran,, announced in a written statement that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would hold an emergency meeting on Monday, followingands proposal. The meeting is in response to the insults againstthat took place inand

Kenani stated that Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hüseyin Emir Abdullahiyan, had discussions with the Foreign Ministers of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation regarding the issue. He mentioned, "A formal request for a meeting was submitted to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.We decided to hold this emergency meeting online on Monday, about the insults towards the Qur'an."

On June 28th, in Sweden, Salwan Momika, of Iraqi origin, had burned the Qur'an in front of Stockholm Mosque under police protection. He had then insulted the Islamic religion by disrespecting the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag in front of Iraq's Stockholm Embassy.

Last week, in Denmark, a far-right group called "Danske Patrioter" (Danish Patriots) had also published a video on social media showing the burning of the Qur'an and the desecration of the Iraqi flag in front of Iraq's embassy in Copenhagen.