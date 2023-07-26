BAHRAIN PROTESTS SWEDENS QURAN ATTACK PERMISSION

According to the country's official news agency, BNA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain strongly condemned Sweden's permission for radical individuals to burn the Qur'an under police protection in Stockholm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain emphasized that the repeated attacks on the Qur'an had incited the feelings of Muslims and violated international decisions and agreements.

In response to the repeated attacks on the Qur'an, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain summoned Swedish Chargé d'Affaires Ann Lindahl to deliver a protest note, urging Sweden to take measures to prevent such actions.

What had happened?

In Sweden, which has previously witnessed attacks on the Qur'an, most recently on June 28 during the first day of Eid al-Adha, Salwan Momika, of Iraqi origin, had burned the Qur'an under police protection in front of Stockholm Mosque.

On July 20, Momika again, under police protection, had disrespected the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.