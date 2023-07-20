Mayor of Monfalcone criticizes muslims for swimming fully dressed

The Mayor of Monfalcone, a coastal city in northern Italy, Anna Maria Cisint, deemed it "unacceptable" for Muslims to swim in the sea "fully dressed," stating that it leads to "serious consequences in terms of modesty and hygiene."

Anna Maria Cisint, the Mayor of Monfalcone from the far-right League Party, made the following statements in an open letter addressed to the Muslim community:"The habit of entering the sea fully dressed, common among foreign Muslims, is unacceptable. This practice causes astonishment among other swimmers and leads to intolerable consequences in terms of modesty and hygiene. Those coming from different backgrounds have an obligation to act in accordance with the rules."

Cisint's remarks sparked controversy in the country, with various groups expressing their reactions to the statement.

Yasine Laframe, the President of the Union of Islamic Communities and Organizations in Italy, argued that the Mayor of Monfalcone wants to ban Muslim women from swimming.

Laframe criticized Cisint, stating:"Where can these women feel comfortable without being harassed for their attire? In Italy, women can dress as they please, but it seems that's not the case for the Mayor. I ask the Mayor; if a group of blond and blue-eyed Finnish people came to swim in Monfalcone wearing diving suits, would that raise any modesty issues? It is evident that Anna Maria Cisint has an issue with the presence of Muslims in Monfalcone, but she should not forget her institutional role, which includes being the Mayor for everyone, including Muslims. Additionally, Muslim women do not swim with their regular clothing; they use modest swimwear made from the same material as regular swimsuits."

The Mayor of Ischia Island, Enzo Ferrandino, also disagreed with the statements made by Mayor Cisint, saying, "I believe we should be tolerant at the seaside as well. If people respect public decorum, they can swim in any way they like. To be honest, I don't see anything wrong with swimming while wearing clothes. My grandmother did the same two generations ago. I won't impose any bans on swimming in Ischia waters while dressed."

Similarly, the Mayor of the famous beach city Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, stated that Mayor Cisint's remarks do not seem like a "great idea," and he believes that everyone should enjoy the sea in the way that makes them feel best.