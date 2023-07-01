Nuance Party head Mikail Yüksel: FETO fuels hostility towards Türkiye and Islam through disinformation campaigns in Sweden

Although the roots of the provocations involving the burning of the Quran can be traced back to the distant past, a notable example in recent history occurred in 2010.



During that year, a priest named Terry Jones called for September 11 to be declared the "International Day of Burning the Qur'an" in the USA. He attempted to burn 3,000 copies of the Quran. While Pastor Jones' endeavor ultimately failed, it served as an inspiration for numerous anti-Islamic provocateurs.

In 2016, Dutch politician Geert Wilders, known for his Islamophobic stance, attempted to have the Quran banned in Europe.





Another incident took place in 2010 when Swedish Neo-Nazi Rasmus Paludan burned the Holy Quran under police protection in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, sparking outrage throughout the Islamic world. The final reprehensible attack on the Quran was carried out by Iraqi Christian Salwan Momika.

Mikail Yüksel, the Chairman of the Swedish Nuance Party, shared his views on the matter in an interview with Sabah:

"The act of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden was initiated by a Danish individual named Rasmus Paludan. At the time, Turkish President Erdoğan strongly reacted and stated, 'As long as you disrespect the Quran, you cannot enter NATO.'





Following that statement, Paludan attempted to take action once again. However, Swedish Intelligence rejected this attempt due to security risks. Nevertheless, the court overturned this decision, reopening the path for the Quran-burning incident.

We have learned that the person who applied to the court was Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian who burned the Quran in Stockholm on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Clearly, there is a need for legislation in this regard. Such acts cannot be considered as a matter of freedom of thought. The Swedish government is determined to join NATO and requires Türkiye's support. By applying pressure, Ankara can help prevent hate crimes like burning the Quran.

I would like to draw attention to another issue. Muslims in Sweden have been facing significant pressure recently. There are demands to ban foreign donations and aid to our mosques and associations, including the aid provided by the Presidency of Religious Affairs. These individuals perceive these donations as a threat, considering the recipients as agents and radical Islamists.





Furthermore, the Moderats Party, which holds power in the Swedish government, is attempting to bring the issue of banning headscarves to the forefront. Jan Ericson, a deputy from the Moderats Party, announced on Twitter their intentions to enforce the headscarf ban. Additionally, articles by five deputies supporting the headscarf ban were published in newspapers. They perceive the headscarf as a religious symbol and believe it restricts the freedom of young girls. Strangely, they also believe that young girls are forced to wear headscarves. Deputies against the headscarf are striving to gain a majority in Congress. It is currently estimated that they hold a 50 percent majority. If this situation persists, Sweden may implement a headscarf ban.

We are reaching out to Türkiye for assistance in addressing these oppressions faced by Swedish Muslims.

I would also like to emphasize that FETO (Fetullahist Terrorist Organization) holds significant influence in Sweden. The organization's leader has three to four close associates in Sweden. They began establishing a foundation there in 2004, garnering support under the guise of Islam. Following the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey, their numbers increased substantially. They present themselves as Turkish political dissidents and construct schools using Swedish government funds. The state provides financial support to FETO members and facilitates their living arrangements in Sweden.





It is evident that FETO is intertwined with all anti-Turkey and anti-Islam entities in Sweden. FETO fuels this hostility through disinformation campaigns. They align themselves with anyone who opposes Turkey and Islam, seeking to undermine Turkey's relations with the West. Journalist Levent Kenez, who has close ties to the organization, targeted our party in an article, portraying me as a pro-Turkey politician who opposes the burning of the Quran.

In Sweden, not a single FETO member can be found who denounces the burning of the Quran. When attacks occur on our mosques, FETO supporters are nowhere to be seen. We take a firm stance against Islamophobia, but FETO's involvement is absent.

However, whenever there is hostility towards Türkiye, FETO members can be observed at the forefront."







