Erdoğan: Racism and Islamophobia spreading in West like cancer cells

Making remarks on the latest political development around the world during a live broadcast on TRT Turk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pointed out: "Racism, Islamophobia, and discrimination have been spreading in the West like cancer cells. Western countries have not yet demonstrated efforts for confronting this threat."

Hate speech and attacks targeting Muslims and mosques abroad are also increasing, he stressed.





"Vile acts by racist groups, such as arson attacks on mosques and tearing up the holy Quran, have also increased ... We take every step to ensure the safety of life and property of our citizens," Erdoğan said.

Recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries.





Turning to murders by neo-Nazi National Socialist Underground (NSU) group, Erdoğan said Türkiye will be following it. "If deemed necessary, we have to file all kinds of suits in international courts, from material to moral compensation, to obtain results," he added.

The far-right terrorist group NSU killed eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek citizen, and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007, but the cases remained long unsolved to date.