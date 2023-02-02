Türkiye summons Norwegian ambassador Erling Skjonsberg over plans to desecrate Quran

Türkiye on Thursday summoned Norwegian Ambassador in Ankara Erling Skjonsberg over plans to desecrate the holy Quran in the Scandinavian country on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

"Upon learning that there will be an attack against our holy book, the Quran, in Norway tomorrow, the Norwegian ambassador to Türkiye has just been summoned to our ministry.

"It was emphasized to the ambassador that we strongly condemn Norway's approach not to prevent the planned provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, this attitude is unacceptable and we expect this act not to be allowed," the sources said.









