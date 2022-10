A mosque in Germany was subjected to an Islamophobic attack .

Last Saturday, Islamophobic slurs and derogatory words about Prophet Muhammad were written on the wall of the mosque affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) in the western city of Offenbach.

In a statement, police urged eyewitnesses to identify the perpetrators, adding that an investigation has been launched on the attack.

Muslims of Germany and their mosques were subjected to 662 attacks last year.