Albania PM blames 'hybrid war' for week of unrest

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Tuesday blamed a "hybrid war" for fuelling unrest in his country, after a week of violent anti-government demonstrations in Tirana.

Demonstrators have repeatedly clashed with police since last Tuesday as months of protests escalated, driven by fresh demands for better university conditions, anger over corruption and renewed calls for the centre-left premier's resignation.

During the demonstrations, which have drawn thousands, police have regularly used water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds that have targeted government buildings and smashed stores in several parts of the capital.

Protesters have hurled stones, lobbed petrol bombs and launched fireworks at police.

Around 300 people have been injured in the clashes, more than half of them police, according to the authorities.

On Tuesday, Rama repeated earlier accusations that "foreign actors" were to blame for the violence, having previously accused both Russia and Iran of driving online misinformation.

"This has now been recognised and is becoming a major issue across Europe," he said in a statement broadcast live while visiting the education ministry.

"It is a hybrid war that gains traction precisely because it is rooted in genuine grievances, not mere fantasy," the prime minister added, citing the rising cost of living, housing affordability and concerns for the future.

He also hinted at a possible ban on social media for children under 16, and flagged changes to the age of criminal responsibility.

- 'Stop violence' -

Since protests began, high school students have also attended protests alongside their university counterparts, with police and authorities regularly condemning the involvement of minors in violence.

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of university professors marched in solidarity with the demonstrators to condemn police violence targeting students, according to an AFP reporter.

Carrying a banner reading "Stop violence against students," the marchers called for Rama to resign.

Later on Tuesday, sporadic clashes between protesters and police broke out but on a much smaller scale than in previous days.

Riot police blocked protesters from approaching the government headquarters, using water cannon to disperse crowds who hurled stones at officers.

The week-long demonstrations have badly damaged several government buildings, including the education ministry, which remains a focal point.

The anti-government protests in the Balkan nation began over a controversial resort development linked to US President Donald Trump's family.

But anger over the development has morphed into a broader push against corruption, amid ongoing demands that Rama step down.







