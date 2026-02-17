British autistic boy Joshua aims to visit Turkish mosques in anti-hate cake journey

An anti-Muslim hate incident carried out by a far-right extremist at a mosque in the English city of Peterborough has transformed into a nationwide campaign of kindness led by 12-year-old autistic, non-speaking Joshua and his father, Dan Harris.

The father and son, who have visited more than 60 mosques across the UK to meet congregations and distribute homemade cakes, now say their next goal is to visit mosques in Türkiye.

In October 2025, far-right extremist Alexander Hooper entered a mosque in Peterborough and sat next to worshippers performing ablution, making derogatory remarks about Islam and Muslims.

Police were dispatched after members of the congregation reported the incident.

A scuffle broke out between the 57-year-old Hooper and a female police officer attempting to remove him from the mosque, and he was later detained with the assistance of worshippers.

The incident, referred to in British media as the "Alma Road Mosque incident," was recorded as one of a series of recent far-right hate attacks in the country.

Following the incident, Dan Harris, who lives in the city, decided to visit the mosque with his son to show support and send the message: "You are not alone."

"The story began in the most unexpected way. We simply wanted to share a message of solidarity," Harris said.

"This little boy -- a 12-year-old non-speaking child known globally as 'Joshi Man' -- is an incredible baker," the father said, adding: "We made some cakes together, shared a video, and it unexpectedly went viral worldwide."

What began as a single visit soon turned into a nationwide campaign under the slogan "Don't hate, bake," after the father and son received threats and insults from far-right circles.

They have since visited more than 60 mosques across England, wearing traditional caps and kandura robes, praying alongside congregations and distributing cakes Joshua prepared at home.

Joshua, who communicates by pointing to letters in an alphabet tattoo on his father's arm, is said to have socialized and found calm in the peaceful mosque environments.

Harris said the reaction to their first visit prompted deeper reflection.

"As a privileged white, middle-class man living in a comfortable area of Peterborough, England, I began to reflect. If this was the reaction directed at me, what must others in the UK be experiencing?" he said.

- Death threats, anonymous letters, insults

"That realization opened our eyes to the scale of far-right propaganda and the significant level of Islamophobia present in the country," he stressed. "What we also discovered was that people willing to stand up against it often become targets themselves."

He said they received anonymous letters, death threats and insults directed at Joshua.

"However, every time we receive a threat, it strengthens our resolve. It pushes us to go further and reach more places," Harris said.

Their journey recently reached what he described as a meaningful milestone after they were invited to Medina in Saudi Arabia.

"It was a profoundly moving experience, and we felt extremely fortunate to be there. The hospitality we encountered was overwhelming -- from people in the streets to those we met inside the mosque. They could not have been more generous," he said.

Harris said they are eager to visit Türkiye next.

"We would love to visit Türkiye as well. Some of the most beautiful mosques in the world are there. Although we have only seen photographs online, I am certain they cannot fully capture their majesty, peace, and grandeur. I believe Joshi would deeply appreciate their atmosphere," he said.

He described the emotional transformation their campaign has brought.

"Perhaps the most significant change we have experienced is the feeling that Joshi now has hundreds of thousands -- maybe even millions -- of 'aunties and uncles' around the world. People who genuinely care about him. That sense of global compassion brings us immense comfort," he said.

"We have received invitations from many countries, and we would love to visit all those places where we are welcomed as friends. The hospitality we have experienced has been unparalleled."

- Mosque's contributions to British society

London Central Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre Director General Ahmad Al-Dubayan also said they are always pleased to host children like Joshua and noted that around 9,000 students from British schools visit the mosque annually for educational trips, most of whom are not Muslim.

He emphasized the mosque's contributions to British society through humanitarian aid, food assistance and educational activities.

"I believe one of the core tenets of Islam is the religious imperative to care for strangers and neighbors. Mosques are spiritual spaces -- places where people come to worship Allah and focus on their inner peace," he said.

"And I think that is where children like Joshi find comfort. When they enter such spaces, they encounter calmness, acceptance, and peace."