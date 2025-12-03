News Islamic World King by Day, Blacksmith by Night: The Untold Skill of Prophet David

Learn how Allah chose Prophet David (AS), revealed the Psalms to him, and blessed him with a famously beautiful voice still honored in Turkish culture today.

Allah selected David as a prophet and revealed the Psalms to him. His exceptionally beautiful voice was renowned, and to this day, in Turkish culture, a person with a melodious voice is said to have a "David-like" voice.



When David recited his prayers, his captivating voice moved those around him. Beyond imparting spiritual knowledge, Allah also shared practical skills with his chosen prophets.



In David's case, Allah taught him the art of shaping and molding iron, making him a pioneer in metalwork. His people benefited greatly from his expertise, using iron armor to defend themselves against their enemies.



As one of our prophets, David's life is well-documented in the Qur'an, serving as a valuable example for us to follow.