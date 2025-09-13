Qatar to host Arab-İslamic summit after Israeli strike on Doha

Qatar confirmed on Saturday that it will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sept. 15 in response to the recent Israeli attack targeting Hamas leaders on its territory.

Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, adviser to the prime minister and spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that "the summit will discuss a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, submitted by the preparatory meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, which will be held tomorrow Sunday."

He stressed that convening the summit at this moment "has its significance," foremost of which is demonstrating "the broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar."

Ansari said the strike, which targeted residential compounds of Hamas negotiators in Doha, amounted to "cowardly aggression" and represented "state terrorism practiced by Israel."

Israel targeted a residential compound on Tuesday that was housing Hamas leaders in Doha. The attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security official, who were discussing a new deal proposed by the US to end the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 64,000 people since October 2023. Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the war.





