Egypt conducts intensive diplomatic contacts ahead of Doha emergency summit

Egypt on Saturday announced a series of intensive diplomatic contacts with Arab, Islamic, and regional officials ahead of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit that Qatar will host on Monday. The summit will address the recent Israeli attack in Doha.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held discussions with Faisal bin Farhan, Hakan Fidan, and Ishaq Dar, his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan.

The ministry said the contacts were held "in light of rapidly evolving regional developments and as part of joint coordination with regional states ahead of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha."

The officials exchanged views on "ways to address serious political and security challenges facing the region and the repercussions of recent events."

They also emphasized the importance of continuing political, diplomatic, and economic coordination to strengthen security and stability in Arab and Islamic countries.

The ministry underlined the officials' call for "solidarity among Arab and Islamic nations at this critical juncture" and the necessity of coordinating positions to protect regional interests and ensure security.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari confirmed Saturday that Doha will host the summit, which will discuss a draft resolution on Israel's attack on Qatar.

The Israeli strike on Tuesday targeted Hamas leadership in Doha, killing a Qatari internal security officer and five Hamas officials.

Hamas confirmed the survival of its negotiating delegation, including its leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, while three aides and Jihad Labad, the head of Hayya's office, were killed.

The attack occurred during talks on a US-proposed deal aimed at ending the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, which has killed more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023.

Qatar and Egypt, along with the US, remain key mediators in efforts to resolve the conflict.





