Mawlid al-Nabawi to be marked on September 3

Mawlid al-Nabawi, marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, will be observed on Wednesday, September 3. Celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal in the Islamic calendar, the night commemorates the Prophet's birth and has been honored for centuries across the Muslim world as a reflection of love and reverence for him.

The term mevlid, meaning "birth time and place," is used in Islamic culture to refer to the Prophet's birth, associated ceremonies, and literary works. During the Ottoman, Mamluk, Ayyubid, and Fatimid eras, official ceremonies were held to mark this occasion, and numerous literary works celebrating the Prophet emerged in both Turkish and Arabic literature.

One of the most cherished of these is Süleyman Çelebi's Vesiletü'n Necat (The Means of Salvation), which remains a staple of Mevlid ceremonies, recited in various styles across the Islamic world.