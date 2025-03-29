News Islamic World Muslims' Eid al-Fitr to start Sunday in several Arab countries

While Muslims in several Arab countries will celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival on Sunday, marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic sacred fasting month, other countries in the region have determined that the occasion will begin on Monday.

However, some other countries in the region have set the start of the occasion for Monday.



The beginning and end of Islamic months are determined by the sighting of the new moon.



Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest sites, announced that Sunday marks the start of the three-day Eid al-Fitr, one of the holiest occasions in the Islamic calendar.



Islamic authorities in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Yemen and Lebanon made similar announcements.



But, Egypt, Oman, Syria and Jordan announced Monday as the first day of the Eid, saying the new moon was not spotted.



Eid al-Fitr is usually marked with special prayers on the early morning of its first day.



Traditionally, Muslim families celebrate the occasion by exchanging greetings and visits as well as sharing festive cookies.











