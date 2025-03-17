2030 to see two Ramadan months and 35 days of fasting

According to the lunar calculations of the Presidency of Religious Affairs' High Board of Religious Affairs, Ramadan will begin twice in 2030. Additionally, a total of 35 days of fasting will be observed in the same year.

The first Ramadan will begin on January 5, 2030, and end within the same year, while the second Ramadan will begin on December 26, 2030, and be completed in 2031.

Humeyra Nur İşlek, an astronomer at the High Board of Religious Affairs, reminded that the Gregorian calendar is based on the movement of the sun, while the Hijri calendar is based on the movement of the moon, creating a 10-11 day difference between the two calendars.

Explaining that the shorter Hijri year moves within the Gregorian year, İşlek said, "We see this in practice. Ramadan can fall in both summer and winter. The Hijri calendar moves through all seasons."

She stated that the beginning of the lunar months is calculated based on the moon's movement, and religious days and holidays are determined accordingly.

"35 days of fasting in 2030" İşlek, noting that the list of religious days and crescent visibility maps up to 2035 has been published on the Directorate's website, said, "Due to the 10-11 day difference between the Gregorian and Hijri calendars, Ramadan will begin on January 5, 2030, and a 30-day fast will be observed. Ramadan will begin again on December 26 in the same year, and another 5 days of fasting will be observed by the end of the year. Therefore, a total of 35 days of fasting will be observed in 2030."

"This event repeats roughly every 32-33 years" İşlek pointed out that similar occurrences of two Ramadans in the same year have also happened in the past, mentioning years like 1900, 1932, 1964, and 1997, all of which involved Ramadan starting in January and December. She added, "Similar situations will occur in the coming years. We haven't calculated the end of 2035 yet, but approximately in 2062-2063, the same situation will occur. This is an event that repeats roughly every 32-33 years."