Arson destroys Mosque in Jargeau, France

After the arson attack on the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DİTİB) mosque in the town of Jargeau, France, just days before Ramadan, DİTİB officials announced they would work to build a new mosque. They condemned the anti-Muslim (Islamophobic), divisive, and othering rhetoric that encourages such acts.

The fire broke out at 1:30 AM local time on February 26 at the DİTİB association in Jargeau, approximately 150 kilometers from Paris. The mosque was completely destroyed in the fire, but no casualties were reported.

On February 28, the Orleans Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the fire was caused by arson. The incident, which occurred just before Ramadan, sparked public outrage, and a fundraising campaign was launched for the mosque.

DİTİB France President and Paris Religious Services Advisor Bayram Demirtaş explained that the imam noticed the flames coming from the mosque's windows. The fire department arrived within 20 minutes, but the mosque was completely destroyed. Demirtaş emphasized that both the association and the prosecutor's office agree the fire was arson, pointing out that there was no reason for the fire to have started without human intervention. Evidence, such as a crushed fence from a nearby vacant house, further suggested arson.

Demirtaş condemned the Islamophobic, divisive rhetoric fueling such acts and criticized some French politicians and media outlets for provoking people. He added that despite the attack, the Turkish community quickly came together to plan for rebuilding and raise funds, successfully collecting donations to cover the damage in just one day.

Demirtaş also pointed out that while the police and prosecutor's office were taking the matter seriously, French media had yet to clearly condemn the act. He remains confident that Islamophobia is temporary and that the Turkish community in Europe will become stronger over time.

Serkan Satgun, a DİTİB Jargeau association official, expressed the deep impact the arson had on the community, especially right before Ramadan. He thanked the Muslim and Turkish community for their support. The suspect has not been identified, but the investigation is ongoing. Satgun also mentioned that a few weeks prior, the word "felon" (meaning "traitor" in old French) had been written on the windows of their association building.

Selami Altay, another DİTİB Jargeau official, highlighted the strong Turkish community in Jargeau. He noted that while the fire destroyed their mosque, they are determined to rebuild it better than before with God's permission.