Türkiye, Arab countries announce Saturday as 1st day of Ramadan

Türkiye and Arab countries, in separate statements, have announced the sighting of the crescent for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, with Saturday marking the first day of fasting.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) of Türkiye has announced the start of Ramadan, with Muslims' first fasting day on Saturday.

The Saudi Royal Court announced on Friday evening that the Supreme Court has officially declared Saturday the first day of Ramadan.

Oman's Main Committee for Ramadan Moon Sighting made a similar statement, declaring the start of the holy month.

Similar announcements by relevant authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Palestine, Sudan, Lebanon, Egypt, Libya, and Yemen designated Saturday as Ramadan's first day.

In Syria, the First Sharia Judge in Damascus has also declared Saturday as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the state news agency SANA.

The Iraqi Sunni Endowment institution announced that Ramadan will begin on Saturday, while Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the top religious authority for Shia Muslims in Iraq, declared Sunday as the start of the holy month.

During Ramadan, Muslims traditionally fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, and physical intimacy.

Throughout the holy month, Muslims are encouraged to pray more, especially at night, recite the Holy Quran, give to those in need, and avoid any wrongdoing.