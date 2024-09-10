Muslim world will do 'whatever it takes' to protect Haram al-Sharif: Fidan

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that the Islamic world will do "whatever it takes" to protect "the Islamic identity of Haram al-Sharif with the same spirit."

"The Muslim world will do whatever it takes to preserve the Islamic identity of Haram al-Sharif with the same spirit," said Fidan during his address at the 162nd meeting of the Arab League's Council of Foreign Ministers.

"We will continue our joint action to put pressure on the international community to reject Israel's actions," he added.

He also warned those supporting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, saying that they are also accomplices to the ongoing genocide.

"They will also be held accountable," he added.











