Muslims flock to mosques across the world to observe Laylat al-Qadr

The Night of Power, also known as Laylat al-Qadr, is a highly significant event in the Islamic faith. It falls on the 27th night of Ramadan and is described as being greater than a thousand months in the Quran. This year, it was observed on Friday night. This auspicious occasion marks the start of the revelation of the Quran during Ramadan and is believed to be a night when prayers are accepted and the gates of heaven are open for repentance.

Published April 05,2024
The Night of Power [ Laylat al-Qadr ], which falls on the 27th night of Ramadan and is described in the Quran as "better than a thousand months," was observed this Friday night.

In Islam, the Laylat al-Qadrmarks the beginning of the revelation of the Quran during Ramadan and is considered a blessed night when "the gates of heaven are opened, and prayers and repentance are accepted."

This night is also mentioned as the single night in the Quran and is described in Surah Al-Qadr: "Indeed, We sent the Qur'an down during the Night of Decree. And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit (Gabriel) descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn."