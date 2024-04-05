Muslims flock to mosques across the world to observe Laylat al-Qadr

The Night of Power [ Laylat al-Qadr ], which falls on the 27th night of Ramadan and is described in the Quran as "better than a thousand months," was observed this Friday night.

In Islam, the Laylat al-Qadrmarks the beginning of the revelation of the Quran during Ramadan and is considered a blessed night when "the gates of heaven are opened, and prayers and repentance are accepted."

This night is also mentioned as the single night in the Quran and is described in Surah Al-Qadr: "Indeed, We sent the Qur'an down during the Night of Decree. And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit (Gabriel) descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn."