Trudeau on Navalny: 'Truly powerful leaders do not assassinate opponents'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a visit to Ukraine Saturday appeared to accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of assassinating his political opponent Alexei Navalny.

"Putin pretends to be powerful, but truly powerful leaders do not assassinate their opponents," Trudeau said at a press conference in Kyiv, flanked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Western supporters, apparently referring to Navalny's death in prison last week.