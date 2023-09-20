Italian family members convert to Islam by reciting the kalima shahadah



Basic Religious Information That Every Muslim Should Know

To be a practising Muslim, it's essential to acquire certain knowledge about the faith. This knowledge encompasses guidelines for leading a virtuous life and understanding the religious duties and responsibilities integral to worship.

Let's delve into the fundamental religious knowledge that every Muslim should possess, starting with the Five Pillars of Islam.

1) Salah (Praying)

Salah, or prayer, stands as one of the central pillars of Islam. It's obligatory for every Muslim to engage in prayer five times a day. These daily prayers are a divine command from Allah Almighty and occur at specific times: Fajr (Morning), Dhuhr (Noon), Asr (Afternoon), Maghrib (Evening), and Isha (Night).

- Fajr consists of 4 rakats: 2 sunnah (recommended) and 2 fard (obligatory).

- Dhuhr comprises 10 rakats: 4 sunnah, 4 fard, and 2 sunnah.

- Asr involves 8 rakats: 4 sunnah and 4 fard.

- Maghrib entails 5 rakats: 3 sunnah and 2 fard.

- Isha is composed of 13 rakats: 4 sunnah, 4 fard, and 2 sunnah, with the last 3 rakats forming the witr prayer.

2) Sawm (Fasting)

Fasting, known as Sawm, is observed by healthy individuals without medical conditions that would impede fasting. It commences with sahur (pre-dawn meal) and concludes with the evening prayer.

3) Zakat (Almsgiving)

Zakat is a form of charitable giving obligatory for financially capable individuals. Those who possess wealth are required to give a portion of their wealth to those in need.

4) Hajj (Pilgrimage)

Performing Hajj is mandatory for those who are financially able at least once during their lifetime. Those facing financial hardship are not obliged to undertake this pilgrimage.

5) Shahada (Testimony of Faith)

Reciting the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, is a fundamental requirement of Islam. The Shahada is as follows:

"Eşhedü enla ilahe illallah ve Eşhedü enla Muhammeden abduhu ve resuluhu."

It affirms the belief in the oneness of Allah and the prophethood of Muhammad.

