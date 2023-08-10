SPEAKER OF TURKISH GRAND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ,KURTULMUŞ, CONDEMNS THE ATTACKS ON QURAN

 Contact Us
The Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, condemned the attacks targeting the Qur'an in Denmark.

Published August 10,2023
The speaker of Turkish Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş, in a social media post, expressed their concern and careful monitoring of the dangerous dimensions that Islamophobia and racism, incited by certain obscure circles in the Western world, have reached.

"Islamophobia has essentially evolved into a clear hostility toward humanity."

Numan Kurtulmuş stated, "We strongly condemn the hateful actions against our sacred scripture in Denmark. Islamophobia has essentially evolved into a clear hostility toward humanity. As we seek ways to liberate humanity from its prejudices, we denounce racism and Islamophobia."