Post from Emine Erdoğan about month of Muharram and day of Ashura

Emine Erdoğan shared the following on her Twitter account in regard to the month of Muharram and Ashura day:

"I congratulate our country and the entire Islamic world on the blessed month of Muharram. May the healing power of Ashura porridge strengthen our brotherhood, unity, and togetherness. I remember with mercy Hazrat Hussein and all the martyrs of Karbala. May the day of Ashura be blessed."