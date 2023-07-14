Muslim writers aim to bring intellectual accumulation of Islamic world together

Prof. Dr. Fatih Savaşan, the President of the Union of Academicians and Writers of Islamic Countries (AYBIR), stated that their aim is to bring together the intellectual accumulation in Islamic countries and Muslim communities by establishing a "communication network."



Savaşan emphasized that AYBIR has an international status since its establishment in 2011, which allows them to accept members from other countries, open branches in other countries, and include foreigners in the board of directors.

Fatih Savaşan underlined that the main goal of AYBIR is to bring together the intellectual accumulation formed by academicians and writers in Islamic countries or Muslim communities.

He stated that their primary aim is to establish a communication network, emphasizing the importance of strong connections among those who produce scientific and intellectual knowledge.

Savaşan pointed out that in the modern world, achievements are realized by bringing together and valuing accumulated knowledge through targeted efforts.

He stated, "Our main goal as AYBIR and Islamic countries is to mobilize this accumulation. In this context, while conducting activities that serve the formation of a network, we also attach importance to nourishing our rising position both in the region and in the world as Türkiye. It is crucial for Türkiye to fulfill its claim not only in technical areas but also in social fields and to become increasingly stronger."

Savaşan mentioned that as part of their goals, they organize face-to-face or online meetings on various topics, with the aim of involving participants from different languages and countries.

He emphasized their preference for approaching current issues from an academic and intellectual perspective and doing so in different languages. They value addressing not only Türkiye but also writers and academicians from all around the world.

Savaşan explained that they have international collaborations based on programs and events, and they prioritize being the voice and representative of the Islamic world in international organizations.

While they have established contacts with different organizations, there hasn't been a concrete collaboration yet. However, they engage in event-based partnerships and aim to develop and institutionalize them.

Savaşan invited academics and writers in Türkiye to support AYBIR in fulfilling its mission, emphasizing the importance of establishing professional connections and raising their voices through the organization, which is significant for both Türkiye, the Islamic world, and humanity as a whole.







