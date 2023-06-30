OIC to hold extraordinary executive committee meeting in Jeddah over Quran-burning incident in Sweden

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has announced that an Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting will take place next week at its headquarters in Jeddah, as requested by the current chair, Saudi Arabia.



The meeting will address the repercussions of the Quran burning incident that occurred on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Sweden. The aim is to establish a unified position on this matter.



In a previous statement, the OIC condemned the burning of the Quran, highlighting its role in promoting hatred and racism. These acts were deemed detrimental to mutual respect and reconciliation among people, contradicting international efforts in this regard.



The incident took place in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, where an individual of Iraqi origin named Salwan Momika burned the Quran under police protection.





