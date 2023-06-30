Erdoğan: We will teach arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of expression

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 's reaction to the burning of the Quran in Sweden on the first day of Eid al-Adha reverberated around the world. He strongly condemned the act and the permission granted under the pretext of freedom of expression.







Erdoğan asserted that those who commit such vile acts, as well as those who allow and overlook them, will not succeed in their objectives.



During an AK Party event in Istanbul, Erdoğan shared his joy and happiness in celebrating Eid al-Adha, a significant and spiritually unifying occasion for 2 billion Muslims across the globe.







He condemned the enemies of Islam and humanity who seek to overshadow this peaceful atmosphere with provocations protected by authorities.



Emphasizing that Türkiye will not yield to politics of provocation or threats, Erdoğan vowed to fight against terrorist organizations and Islamophobia with determination.







He reiterated that insulting the sacred beliefs of Muslims does not fall within the scope of freedom of expression.



The Greek newspaper Ta NEA highlighted President Erdogan's statement, "Humiliating Muslims is not freedom of expression," and Bloomberg reported on his previous warning to Sweden not to derail. Following the incident, President Erdoğan vetoed Sweden's NATO application in January.







The news in Sydsvenskan acknowledged President Erdoğan's condemnation of the Quran burning and quoted his words, "Ultimately, we will teach arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of expression."



The incident has drawn international attention and reactions, bringing the issue of freedom of expression and respect for religious values into focus.







