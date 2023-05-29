Türkiye, Greece take steps to reduce tension in Aegean Sea

Türkiye and Greece have taken mutual steps to reduce the tension between the neighbors in the Aegean Sea.

While Greece will do small-scale training in place of the annual Kataigis exercise, the Turkish Armed Forces will conduct tactical training instead of its regular Sea Wolf exercise.

Shared sympathies in the wake of devastating earthquakes in Türkiye this February and a deadly train accident in Greece a few weeks later helped to improve relations between the two countries.

Greece carried out small-scale activities aimed at maintaining training standards in place of the Kataigis Exercise, which is normally done in May/June to cover the entire Aegean Sea, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

In response, the Turkish Defense Ministry made arrangements for planned activities of the Naval Forces Command, holding tactical training in line with the principles of international relations and reciprocity instead of the Sea Wolf exercise.

The exercise, which is normally carried out annually in the first week of June, includes thousands of personnel with over 200 elements, including surface ships, submarines, and manned and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Türkiye does not take an aggressive attitude towards any of its neighbors.

"We are in favor of solving problems through dialogue and peaceful means within the framework of international law and good neighborly relations," he said.

Telling how Türkiye wants to make the Aegean "a sea of friendship," he said the wealth of both sides should be shared fairly, and everyone should live in a safe and prosperous environment.

At the beginning of April, Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos also visited the quake-hit Hatay province at Akar's invitation.

After their meeting in the earthquake area, the defense chiefs agreed to develop an agenda based on good neighborly relations.







