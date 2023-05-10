Islamic Development Bank Group convenes in annual meeting to 'fend off crisis'

The annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group started in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Wednesday under the main theme of "Partnerships to Fend off Crises."

The four-day meeting has gathered officials from 57 member countries and representatives of Islamic banks and financial institutions.

More than 100 speakers will discuss several topics, such as sustainable finance, resilience, combating poverty, and Islamic finance, during over 30 sessions at the event.

On the first day of the meeting, the IsDB Group will launch an integration report for Arab countries to measure the level and progress of economic integration among member countries.

The event will also reveal some agreements and projects, including partnership strategies for member countries and humanitarian trust fund projects for Afghanistan.

Last year, the bank's annual meeting was held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.













