Many countries in Islamic world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Bahrain, Egypt, Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Jordan and Iraq announced that they will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday.

In a statement made by the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, it was announced that Friday is the first day of the eid after the moon of Shawwal was sighted.

In the statements made by the authorities in Qatar, UAE, Yemen, Bahrain, Egypt, Palestine, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Jordan and Iraq, April 20 was determined as the last day of Ramadan and April 21 was the first day of Shawwal. It is stated that it will be celebrated as Eid al-Fitr.

On the other hand, authorities in Iran, Oman, Morocco and Libya announced that the month of Ramadan will be completed in 30 days because the Shawwal crescent cannot be seen, Friday, April 21, is the last day of Ramadan, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22.

Eid can be celebrated on different days, as some Islamic countries consider the crescent to be seen in their own country rather than anywhere else in the world.