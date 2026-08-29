WHO reports 5,794 Ebola cases and 2,786 deaths in Congo

The World Health Organization has said the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has grown substantially, with 5,794 confirmed cases and 2,786 deaths reported in the African nation.

In its latest news update released late Friday, WHO said the outbreak had expanded from 54 to 60 health zones since its previous report on Aug. 14.

The figures translate to a crude case fatality ratio of 48.1%.

The rise in cases and wider geographic spread over the past three months represent a "substantial increase" in the scale of the outbreak, the UN health agency said.

WHO said the outbreak remains a public health emergency of international concern. Delays in detecting cases raise the risk of transmission in households, communities and health facilities, the agency warned.

Cumulatively, 5,815 confirmed cases had been reported across all affected countries, including 20 in Uganda and one in France, according to WHO.

A total of 2,788 deaths had been recorded, including two in Uganda. At least 1,314 patients had recovered.

WHO said cross-border transmission remains a significant risk.

While entry and exit screening and surveillance are in place at airports, ports and official land crossings, the agency warned that people may still travel via informal border crossing routes.

The outbreak is caused by Bundibugyo virus disease, a severe form of Ebola.

WHO says the illness can spread through contact with blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, as well as through contaminated surfaces and materials.

Transmission can intensify in health-care settings when infection prevention and control measures fall short, and during unsafe burial practices involving direct contact with deceased individuals.





