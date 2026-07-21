WHO says Ebola outbreak in Congo tops 2,400 cases, nearly 1,000 deaths

The Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has continued to expand, with 2,423 confirmed cases, including 967 deaths and 469 recoveries, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said Tuesday.

Thierno Balde, WHO incident manager for the Bundibugyo virus disease response, told reporters in Geneva that the outbreak has now spread to five provinces, with Ituri remaining the epicenter, accounting for 89.1% of cases and 83.9% of deaths.

Despite the latest figures, Balde said health authorities now have a better understanding of the outbreak's dynamics and are adapting their response accordingly.

"The outbreak remains ahead of us and we are still in a phase of catching up," he said.

He said WHO has identified three distinct transmission patterns, with high-intensity transmission continuing in Bunia and surrounding areas, emerging outbreaks in locations including Kisangani, Haut-Uele, Katwa and Butembo, and signs of stabilization in Mongbwalu, where the outbreak was first detected, as well as in Goma.

He said rapid response teams deployed in Kisangani have so far prevented secondary transmission, with all five reported cases there imported from Ituri. Similar plans will be expanded to Haut-Uele, Katwa, Butembo and other emerging areas.

"We have prioritized the expansion of Safe and Dignified Burials, referral systems, and clinical management capacity in the most active transmission hotspots," he said.





