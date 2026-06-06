Mauritius bans entry of travelers from DR Congo, Uganda, South Sudan over Ebola concerns

The Mauritian government on Saturday announced a temporary entry ban on foreign nationals who have traveled to, transited through, or stayed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan in the last 21 days.

The measure comes due to the latest Ebola virus outbreak which has also forced the Indian Ocean island nation to propose the postponement of the US-Africa business summit scheduled to be hosted on July 26-29.

"Mauritian and foreign nationals holding a valid work, residence and occupation permit or business or student visa who have travelled from, transited or been present in the three countries within the preceding 21 days will be allowed entry into Mauritius subject to completion of a mandatory quarantine period of 21 days on arrival," read a statement issued on Saturday after a Cabinet meeting.

It added that mandatory public health screening and risk assessment at points of entry for travelers originating from the affected countries would be implemented with the immediate isolation and clinical assessment of any traveler presenting symptoms compatible with the virus.

"The Ministry of Health and Wellness will strengthen active surveillance and contact monitoring measures," it added.

The African Union indicates that the Ebola outbreak in the three countries continues to pose a serious threat to regional public health, with the World Health Organization further declaring it a public health emergency of global concern.