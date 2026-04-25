UK cancer cases reach record 400,000 a year, report warns

More than 400,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the UK, a record high that underscores growing pressure on the country's health system, according to a new report.

Cancer Research UK said over 403,000 cases are now recorded annually, equivalent to about 1,100 diagnoses a day, or one every 80 seconds.

The increase is largely driven by the UK's aging and growing population, but rising levels of obesity and continued tobacco use are also key factors. Smoking alone accounts for around 57,700 cancer cases each year.

While survival rates have improved significantly, with about half of patients now expected to live at least 10 years after diagnosis, the report warned that progress risks stalling without further action.

"Publishing the plan is not a 'job done' on cancer," said Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK.

The report called for stronger efforts to reduce preventable risks, expand screening programs and improve early diagnosis. It noted that cancer waiting times remain among the worst on record, with many patients facing delays in starting treatment.

The cancer charity urged governments across the UK to increase investment in research and healthcare, warning that sustained action is needed to ensure better outcomes for patients.



