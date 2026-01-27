China warns of foreign misuse of research ties to obtain biological samples

The Chinese Ministry of State Security has warned that some foreign entities attempted to obtain the country's biological samples and genetic data under the guise of academic cooperation and public-interest projects, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

The ministry said some overseas groups have allegedly lured domestic institutions with funding or equipment, persuading them to hand over unapproved samples or secretly export them through smuggling and false declarations, according to Global Times.

"Yet if human genetic data, rare biological resources, or core research data are lost, it would expose the foundational assets of the biotechnology sector and could be exploited by hostile foreign forces, creating serious risks to national security in the biological domain," the ministry added.

It also warned that if the samples are exploited for the development of biological weapons or ethnicity-targeted drugs, this would pose a direct threat to public safety and national security.

While acknowledging that international cooperation in biotechnology can drive scientific progress, the ministry stressed that unchecked data flows risk exposing core research assets.

Large-scale leaks of population genetic information could enable hostile actors to map health vulnerabilities and demographic structures, it noted.

The ministry also raised concerns about foreign-made sequencing equipment, software, and cloud platforms, warning that hidden "backdoors" could allow unauthorized data extraction.

Reiterating the country's biosecurity law, the ministry urged strict compliance and called on researchers and the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.





