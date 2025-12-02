Experts highlight major progress in MS treatment as Türkiye advances in care

Experts known for their global work on Multiple Sclerosis (MS) say new treatment methods have significantly improved outcomes, adding that Türkiye is in a strong position in terms of physician expertise and access to medication. Prof. Dr. Aksel Siva, chair of the "10th Istanbul MS Days" held on 22–24 October, noted that the international meeting discussed the latest scientific developments shaping the future of MS diagnosis and treatment.

Siva said treatment options for MS have expanded considerably over the last 20–25 years. "People with MS now know that this is a manageable disease. Of course, there can be exceptions, but compared to 25 years ago, we look at it much more optimistically today," he said.

He added that technological advancements — including artificial intelligence — have greatly supported clinical progress. "AI contributes significantly to faster evaluation of results and helps us reach diagnoses more quickly. Imaging methods such as MRI can now be assessed much more precisely with AI. It also provides additional support during examinations," he said.

Emphasizing that MS is a personalized disease, Siva said: "It is important to deal with each person individually. I try not to use the word 'patient' because MS can become a way of life. We no longer view it as negatively as before. People should not judge their condition by comparing themselves to others or the internet. MS follows a personal course. As long as we understand it better as physicians, intervene accordingly, choose the right treatment and follow it correctly."

MORE COMMON IN WOMEN

Prof. Dr. Burcu Zeydan, a neurology specialist at Mayo Clinic in the U.S., highlighted gender differences in MS: "MS is more common in women; three out of four MS patients are women. It mostly affects women aged 20 to 40. Hormones, chromosomes and environmental factors all play a role."

Zeydan said MS often begins during women's reproductive years and that patients frequently ask whether pregnancy impacts the disease. "Studies show that with proper treatment and disease stabilization, there is no obstacle to pregnancy," she said.

She added that attacks decrease during pregnancy. "Pregnancy does not worsen the disease in the short or long term. Our recent study shows that women who become pregnant or have children may actually have a better long-term disease course. Disability progression slows, and interestingly, attacks decrease during pregnancy."

She noted a temporary increase in attacks during the first three months after birth, due to a sharp drop in hormone levels.

KEY POINTS IN DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Melih Tütüncü, a neurologist at Cerrahpaşa Medical Faculty and president of the Turkish MS Association, said MS is a chronic disease caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the brain, spinal cord or optic nerve.

MS can affect all brain cells, Tütüncü said. "The disease usually progresses with attacks and may become progressive in some patients at older ages. It must be treated and closely monitored. Symptoms vary, but often begin with visual disturbances or numbness in the limbs lasting days or weeks. Other symptoms include eye pain, blurred or double vision, imbalance, dizziness and long-lasting weakness in an arm or leg. Anyone experiencing such prolonged symptoms should see a neurologist."

Tütüncü said the aim of treatment is to stop attacks and prevent progression: "Modern treatments have significantly reduced attack rates, and patients benefit greatly. Not everyone will become disabled. Some patients even improve. Early and strong treatment is essential. Türkiye is fortunate — physicians are well trained, and almost every province has MS specialists. We are at European standards in diagnosis, and strong in both medical expertise and treatment availability."