South Korea, Japan report sharp rise in flu cases

South Korea and Japan are seeing sharp increases in influenza cases, local media reported Friday.

In South Korea, flu infections have risen for four consecutive weeks, reaching levels about 14 times higher than the same period last year, the Korea Times reported. Health authorities said cases jumped 30.8% from the previous week, with most infections occurring among school-aged children and teenagers.

Officials urged the public to receive influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of winter.

In Japan, influenza cases have reached the country's highest warning level at the fastest pace in a decade, according to Kyodo News. About 145,526 patients were recorded last week across roughly 3,000 medical institutions, with the largest concentration in Miyagi province in northeastern Japan.

The figure is 1.73 times higher than the previous week and marks the warning threshold being reached five weeks earlier than last season, Japanese health authorities said.





