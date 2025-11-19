Belgium plans to ban all vape flavors except tobacco to protect youth

Belgium is preparing to ban all vape flavors except tobacco in an effort to prevent young people from becoming addicted to nicotine, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced Wednesday, following new recommendations from the Superior Health Council.

Vandenbroucke said flavored e-cigarettes are deliberately designed to appeal to children and mask the potential harms of vaping, the Belga news agency reported.

The Superior Health Council recently updated its position on vaping regulations.

Although the body had previously been cautious about a complete ban on flavors, it now supports stricter limitations, arguing that protecting young people outweighs the potential benefits of allowing some flavors to help smokers quit.

Recent national surveys show a sharp rise in vaping among school pupils in Belgium, with almost one-third having tried e-cigarettes. Weekly use among young people is now four times higher than it was five years ago.

The government has not yet announced when the ban will come into force. Vandenbroucke said he aims to implement it "as soon as possible."

The planned restriction follows earlier policies targeting youth smoking, including the ban on disposable vapes and limitations on smoking in areas frequented by young people.





