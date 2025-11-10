COVID-19 spreads across Finland, with 200 cases per week

Finland has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases recently, with 200 confirmed per week, broadcaster Yle reported Monday.

A specialist for the Institute for Health and Welfare, THL, said the case numbers increased in autumn, with around 200 lab-confirmed cases recorded per week in recent weeks.

"These are laboratory confirmed cases, and just the tip of the iceberg (in terms of actual infections). The majority of people (with Covid) are at home. It can be said that coronavirus infections are spreading throughout the country," Niina Ikonen said.

However, this autumn has seen fewer cases compared with the same period last year, when approximately 1,000 lab-confirmed cases were reported weekly.

"There is a large number of different respiratory viruses circulating at the moment," Ikonen added.





