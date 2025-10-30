The benefits of a cup of cocoa for men

Experts say that staying inactive for long periods can be harmful to heart health. It can decrease blood flow, impair vascular functions, and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.



However, cocoa can play a protective role against these negative effects, thanks to flavanol compounds naturally found in plants like tea, apples, and blueberries.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham studied forty healthy young men, half of whom were fit and half less active. Some participants were given cocoa with high flavanol content (at least 695 mg), while others received cocoa with almost no flavanol content (5.6 mg). They were then asked to sit still for two hours.



According to the results, vascular function weakened and blood pressure increased in those who drank the low flavanol beverage. However, those negative changes were not observed in those who consumed high flavanol content. The researchers determined that it could completely stop the adverse effects of prolonged sitting on the blood vessels.

The study published in the Journal of Physiology proved for the first time that flavanols can prevent arterial stiffness caused by sitting. It was also observed that long periods of sitting impaired vascular function even in those who regularly exercise.

Dr. Catarina Rendeiro, one of the researchers, stated, "Consuming flavanol-rich foods and beverages during periods of prolonged sitting is an effective way to reduce the negative effects on the vascular system caused by inactivity."

Ph.D. student Alessio Daniele, noting that high flavanol cocoa products are available in supermarkets and health stores, added, "If you don't like cocoa, apples, plums, blueberries, hazelnuts, black and green tea also provide similar benefits."