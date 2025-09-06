UK to ban energy drink sales to under-16s

The UK government announced it will ban the sale of energy drinks to under-16s to prevent obesity, sleep disorders, and anxiety in children. The ban covers drinks like Red Bull, Monster, Relentless, and Prime, meaning products containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter will no longer be sold to anyone under 16. Drinks with lower caffeine content such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, tea, and coffee are excluded.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said, "It is unacceptable that children consume the caffeine equivalent of a double espresso every day. Although these drinks may seem harmless, they disrupt sleep patterns, concentration, and health; those with sugar damage teeth and increase obesity."

EFFECTS ON CHILDREN'S HEALTH

According to official data, around 100,000 children in England consume at least one high-caffeine energy drink every day. Experts state that these drinks cause sleep problems, increased anxiety, distraction, and a decline in school performance. Additionally, the high sugar content raises the risk of obesity and tooth decay.

Katharine Jenner, Director of the Obesity Health Alliance, described the ban as "an evidence-based and sensible step for children's physical, mental, and dental health." Dr. Kawther Hashem from Action on Sugar added, "These drinks are unnecessary and harmful, and the ban is essential to protect children."

SUPERMARKETS HAD ALREADY INTRODUCED RESTRICTIONS

Major supermarket chains Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, and Waitrose had previously stopped selling energy drinks to children. However, the government emphasized that sales continue in small shops and convenience stores.

The new regulation is expected to come into effect after a 12-week consultation period. Following the ban, sales will also be blocked in schools and vending machines.

STATEMENTS FROM COMPANIES

Gavin Partington, Director General of the British Soft Drinks Association, argued that producers do not market their products to under-16s and reminded that the industry has long self-regulated through its own code.

Experts say that full implementation of the ban will play a critical role in protecting children's health.