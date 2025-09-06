Canadian scientists discover kidney-protective microRNA

Researchers at the University of Montreal Hospital Research Center (CRCHUM) in Canada have identified, for the first time in the world, a microRNA that can protect fine blood vessels in the kidneys. This discovery is considered a significant step forward in the early diagnosis and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

The researchers found that this molecule, called miR-423-5p, is a strong biomarker for assessing microvascular health in the kidneys via blood samples.

Initially studied in mice and then in 51 kidney transplant patients, the molecule was shown to reflect vascular health accurately.

Furthermore, when miR-423-5p was injected into mice with kidney damage, it helped preserve microvessels and limit kidney injury.

CLINICAL APPLICATIONS

In surgeries like organ transplants and cardiovascular procedures—where blood flow is temporarily halted—this test could help assess vascular health at early stages.

It also enables more effective monitoring of high-risk patients, such as the elderly and kidney transplant recipients.

Researchers are also exploring alternative methods to deliver this microRNA directly to the kidneys beyond injection.

BROADER IMPACT

The discovery may benefit not only kidney patients but also those suffering from heart, lung, and neurodegenerative diseases, as microvascular loss plays a key role in the progression of many such conditions.