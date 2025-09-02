Hepatitis: The silent enemy of the liver

Hepatitis, known as the "silent enemy of the liver," is a serious infectious disease affecting millions worldwide.

Viral hepatitis remains a major public health concern due to its transmission routes and societal impact. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, approximately 350 million people live with hepatitis B. More than 1 million people die each year from complications caused by these diseases. In Türkiye, hepatitis B and C are still widespread.

Prof. Dr. Funda Şimşek, Head of Education at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology at Prof. Dr. Cemil Taşcıoğlu City Hospital, says, "Bacteria, viruses, fungi, and some parasites can cause hepatitis. Other causes include alcohol, fatty liver, medications, and toxic conditions. We can define the most common agents as the hepatitis A, B, C, Delta, and E viruses. Other viruses that cause systemic infections can also lead to hepatitis."

"Hepatitis B is the most contagious among them. Hepatitis A can be transmitted through contaminated water and beverages, and fruits and vegetables consumed without proper hygiene. Hepatitis B and C are more often transmitted through blood and blood products. They can also be transmitted sexually or through procedures like piercings and tattoos performed without sterile conditions. When living in the same household with someone who has hepatitis B, transmission can also occur from sharing items like nail clippers or razors."

Prof. Dr. Şimşek stated that vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B. "We are actually lucky in this regard. If we get vaccinated before contracting either the hepatitis A or hepatitis B virus, the protection is nearly 100%. There is no vaccine for hepatitis C, but with new medications, we have a treatment and recovery chance of up to 98% with a single pill a day, provided the patient is suitable," she said.