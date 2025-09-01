Greenland 'not for sale,' French foreign minister says

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed Monday that Greenland is "not for sale" following his visit over the weekend to the autonomous Danish territory that the US insists should be American soil.

"In the face of the brutalization of the world, Russia's war against Ukraine, and predatory temptations in the Arctic, France is clear: Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not to be taken," Barrot wrote on US social media company X.

He reaffirmed that France will be the "first country in the European Union" to open a consulate in Greenland at the beginning of 2026 and that a partnership dialogue committee will be established to strengthen cooperation.

"Greenland is a European territory. One does not rebuild the greatness of a nation on the servitude of its neighbors," he also said.

Barrot said Greenland and Denmark are "not alone" and vowed on behalf of France and Europe to stand by their side "today and tomorrow."

His visit came after Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Wednesday summoned the US envoy over reports that American citizens are running an influence campaign in Greenland.

Danish broadcaster DR had revealed last week that at least three US citizens with connections to President Donald Trump and the White House are trying to create discord between Denmark and Greenland.