World’s 1st pig lung transplanted into brain-dead man in China

A genetically modified pig lung was transplanted into a brain-dead man in China for the first time and successfully functioned for nine days, according to a new report on Monday.

The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, stated that doctors at Guangzhou Medical University's hospital transplanted the genetically engineered pig lung into a 39-year-old brain-dead man, who had suffered a brain hemorrhage.

The pig lung used in the transplant had six genetic modifications, and the donor pig was raised in a strictly controlled, ultra-clean environment for its entire life.

Doctors carefully monitored infection and rejection risks, and the patient was treated with several medications, the report said.

The researchers said that no immediate signs of rejection were observed following the transplant, but complications appeared within a day. The man developed widespread swelling as fluid accumulated in his tissues, likely due to blood flow issues.

While there were some indications of partial recovery a few days after the transplant, doctors eventually observed signs that the man's body was beginning to reject the organ despite all precautions.

"Although this study demonstrates the feasibility of pig-to-human lung xenotransplantation, substantial challenges relating to organ rejection and infection remain," the researchers said, adding that the method requires further improvement.





