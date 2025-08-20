New EU record for viral disease brought by mosquitoes

Viral diseases transmitted by mosquitoes are becoming increasingly common in the EU, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).





Infections with pathogens such as the West Nile virus or the chikungunya virus could become the new reality in Europe, the European Union agency warned on Wednesday.





The chikungunya virus, transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito, has set a new record for the continent this year, with 27 outbreaks reported so far.



A case of chikungunya fever contracted locally was recorded in early July in the French region of Alsace. According to the EU agency, this is unusual for the latitude and highlights the fact that the risk of transmission is spreading further north.

By mid-August, 335 cases of locally transmitted West Nile virus and 19 deaths had been reported in eight European countries, according to the ECDC report. Italy is the most affected country with 247 cases, followed by Greece with 35 cases.



The ECDC expects the number of infections to continue rising, with transmissions peaking in August or September.





The ECDC attributes the increasing spread of these diseases in Europe to climatic conditions that allow mosquitoes to thrive. Rising temperatures, longer summers, milder winters, and changes in rainfall patterns all contribute.



The Asian tiger mosquito is now present in 16 European countries.





The Swedish-based agency advises residents and visitors in affected areas – particularly older people, children, and those with a weakened immune systems – to protect themselves against mosquito bites.



Recommended measures include using mosquito repellent, wearing clothing that covers the skin, and installing mosquito screens on windows and nets over beds.

