Chikungunya virus alarm in China

Authorities are quarantining infected individuals in hospitals and conducting tests.

At the same time, teams are inspecting stagnant water areas where mosquitoes could breed, and spraying insecticides in parks and streets.

As part of biological control efforts, mosquito-eating fish and "elephant mosquitoes" have been released into nature.

MOSQUITO-BORNE VIRUS: WHAT IS CHIKUNGUNYA?

Chikungunya is a virus primarily transmitted by female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, the same species that carry Zika and Dengue fever. The virus typically shows symptoms within 4–8 days.

According to the World Health Organization, the chikungunya virus presents with the following symptoms: high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, nausea, rash.

While most symptoms last for a few days, joint pain can persist for weeks or even months. The virus can be more severe in the elderly, infants, and people with chronic illnesses.