Unsafe ice production raises infection risks, experts warn

With rising temperatures, ice consumption increases, but when produced from contaminated water or in unsanitary environments, it can cause infectious diseases.

During hot summer days, many people cool down by adding ice to drinks like coffee and soft beverages. However, ice sold in cafes, restaurants, and supermarkets is sometimes produced in unregulated, unhygienic "back-alley" facilities, leading to various health problems.

Experts warn about the risks of ice made in non-sterile conditions. Prof. Dr. Dilek Arman, Head of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology at Bahçeşehir University, stated that ice made from contaminated water can carry many diseases. Chief among them is Escherichia coli — a bacterium found in the human gut that commonly causes food poisoning and traveler's diarrhea.

She also noted that salmonella, cholera, norovirus, hepatitis A, and rarely parasites and fungi, can be transmitted through dirty ice. Even if bacteria are dormant while frozen, they activate once the ice melts. Contaminated buckets, tongs, or ice machines can also expose users to these microorganisms.

Prof. Arman emphasized the importance of using clean water and containers when making ice at home. She said, "Ice made in a clean container at home is generally safe, but only if the water used is safe to drink. The quality of the tap water is very important. If you use different water to drink and to make ice, the safety of that must be questioned."

She explained that patients usually come with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, and advised it is safer to cool food and drinks directly rather than consuming ice. She also recommended producing ice at home with potable water.

COLD BURNS IN MOUTH ALSO POSSIBLE

Prof. Dr. Özlem Güneysel from Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital's Emergency Medicine Department warned that holding ice directly against the mouth's mucous membranes for long periods can cause cold burns and tissue damage, so caution is needed.

Güneysel described symptoms caused by consuming ice made from contaminated water: fatigue, weakness, fever, sore throat, muscle pain, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms can last from one to five days and may extend if the patient cannot drink water. She urged seeking medical attention promptly.

She noted that infection cases related to ice increase in very hot weather and stressed the importance of personal hygiene and ensuring water is not contaminated. Drinking fresh, refrigerated water in hot weather is advisable.

Güneysel recommended cooling drinks with ice rather than eating ice itself, saying, "Even if we add ice to our drinks, we shouldn't eat the ice cubes."

PRODUCER WARNS: BUY ONLY FROM LICENSED SOURCES

Cüneyt Kahraman, owner of an ice production company in Ümraniye, said ice is a consumable food product used in coffee and foods, so it must be clean and bacteria-free. Clean water is the essential raw material, and water must be properly treated, not sourced from unregulated wells.

Kahraman explained their facility uses advanced filtration systems that remove bacteria and contaminants from tap water while preserving minerals. The water flows directly through the system to the ice machine and is packaged without exposure to air or human contact.

He stressed that their facility is inspected by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and carries registration and approval numbers displayed on packaging. Kahraman advised consumers to avoid ice without official registration numbers or brand labels, as these ensure regulatory oversight.

He added that transparent ice usually indicates production in a sterile environment, but not all cloudy ice is unsafe. Ice normally freezes over 19-20 minutes; faster freezing leads to less crystallized, whiter ice. The cleanliness of the water affects the ice's clarity—clearer ice generally means cleaner water.