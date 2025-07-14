Nicotine pouches, vapes cause surge in poisonings among children in US: Study

The growing use of nicotine pouches and vaping products in the US has led to a significant rise in accidental poisonings among children under six, a study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics revealed.

Between 2010 and 2023, US poison centers received 134,663 reports of nicotine ingestion in toddlers and infants, involving products such as nicotine pouches, chewing tobacco, cigarettes, vapes, and e-cigarette liquids.

Although most nicotine-related poisonings declined after 2016, the study showed that cases linked to nicotine pouches surged by over 760% between 2020 and 2023, posing a greater risk than other nicotine-containing products, as their nicotine content is high and rapidly released.

Most children recovered with mild symptoms such as nausea or vomiting, but the study warned that 1.2% suffered serious complications like seizures or respiratory failure, and two children under age two died after ingesting liquid nicotine.

Nicotine pouches, small tobacco-free packets containing nicotine, sweeteners and flavorings, have raised concern among public health experts due to their discreet use and growing popularity among teenagers, and are not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as tools to help quit smoking.

Researchers called for stronger federal regulations to restrict the marketing and flavors of nicotine pouches, building on laws like the 2015 Child Nicotine Poisoning Prevention Act, while urging clinicians to stay vigilant and advocate for the protection of children.